Since there are no classes at St. Edward Public Schools today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, the staging of the school Christmas program will be held Thursday, Dec. 10.
This will be a recorded concert that will be posted by Monday, Dec. 14, for the public to view.
Kindergarten through sixth grade are asked to come to school dressed up, and the high school band and chorus are also asked to dress up.
School concert to be recorded Thursday
