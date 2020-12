Sundae Provencher has been hired as Petersburg’s village clerk in training to replace Clerk Jeanne Stokes when her training is complete.Sundae began her new position on Dec. 1 and is working with Jeanne to familiarize herself with the job and all duties.She grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 2010,She and her husband, Andy Provencher, currently live in Albion with their two children, Willow, eight, and Zephyr, four, who attend school at Boone Central.