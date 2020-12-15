Boone Central Elementary kicks off school concert season

Boone Central Elementary students kicked off the school holiday concert season on Friday afternoon, Dec. 11, with their “Winter Festival” production.

Boone Central High School Concert followed on Monday evening, Dec. 14.

Most concerts are “virtual” this year and available online. Boone Central is using the Striv.tv for broadcast.

Boone Central Middle School will hold its winter concert on Thursday, Dec. 17.

St. Michael’s School is recording its Christmas Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and it will be available through a link on the school’s website by Friday, Dec. 18.