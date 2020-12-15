Brad Schindel wins District Voice of Democracy

Bradley Schindel, a senior at Boone Central High School, was named the first place winner in the district VFW Voice of Democracy Contest last week.

Bradley’s entry will now advance to the state competition.

He was first place winner in the local Voice of Democracy contest announced on Veterans Day.

Voice of Democracy (VOD) is an annual nationwide scholarship program sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). It is an audio-essay contest for high school students in grades 9-12. As a district winner, Bradley will be one of 10 entrants competing in the state contest.

Theme for the 2020-21 contest: “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”