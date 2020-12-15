Former NG elementary building came down last week

With the new elementary school addition now in use, last week marked the demolition of the former elementary building at Newman Grove Public School.
Two large excavators were used by Bygland Dirt Contracting to reduce the building to rubble.
The building’s 100-year history has been documented in recent editions of the Albion News.
