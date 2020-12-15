Gerhart, Warneke named to state foundation board

Jeffrey Gerhart of Newman Grove and Kent Warneke of Norfolk are two of the five Nebraskans recently named to the Nebraska Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, following a unanimous vote by existing board members.

Gerhart, of Newman Grove, is chairman of the Bank of Newman Grove and president of Gerhart Insurance Agency. He is a fourth-generation Nebraskan and resides in Newman Grove with his wife, Rebecca. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Gerhart has served on the Newman Grove Community Foundation Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, since its beginning and volunteers on its advisory committee.

Kent Warneke worked 37 years in the newspaper business, including more than 30 as the editor and vice president of the Norfolk Daily News before making a change in 2019. He stepped down from his newspaper role and now serves as director of grants and contracts at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Following his departure from the Daily News, he was named editor emeritus.