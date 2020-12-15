Nine residents of Commissioner District #2 in Boone County have applied to fill the vacant seat on the three-member board.
The committee made up of the County Attorney, County Clerk and County Treasurer met Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, to set interview times with the candidates this Friday, Dec. 18.
The county officials were asked for a list of the candidate names but declined to provide them before Friday’s interviews.
Nine apply for commissioner post
