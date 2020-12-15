Santa arrives in Petersburg

Last Saturday, Dec. 12, Santa arrived in Petersburg. Parents formed a car line on Main Street and only one family unit was invited in to visit Santa at a time. A plexiglass divider was installed in the Petersburg Fire Department community room for the safety of visits due to the COVID-19 virus.

Prior to and after each visit, fireman AJ Jacboson used the department’s sanitizer to disinfect the area including the bathrooms.

Shown with Santa, above, are Eric Petsche with his daughters Jade and Lexi, and Amanda Ray with her daughters Brittney and Aubrey of Spalding.