St. Edward one-act team gets fourth place finish at state

St. Edward High School’s one-act play team placed fourth in the state D-2 play production contest last week at Norfolk. It was the team’s third consecutive appearance at the state contest.

Students earning honorable mention acting awards were Isaac Roberts, Spencer Werts, Madison Reeves, Cole Mowrey, Payton Fitchner, Gracie Baker and Izabelle Zurovski.

Arnold High School was crowned the D-2 champion this year, while Chambers High School was second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s placed third.

Under the direction of Chase King, the St. Edward team was the state runner-up in one-act in 2018, and placed third at state last year.

This year, the St. Edward team performed “The Pied Piper” by Vera Morris.