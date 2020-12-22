Albion sales tax receipts set new October record

Albion city sales and use tax receipts set a new record in October 2020, but the reason is unknown.

Was it more shopping at home by local residents? More online sales by local businesses? The timing of reporting and remittance by the Nebraska Department of Revenue?

Whatever the reason, Albion’s October sales and use tax receipts set a new record for the month at $65,328. That total is more than $6,000 higher than the September total and an increase of 18 percent or $8,140 from October of the previous year.

City sales tax revenues have been generally declining over the past two fiscal years, but the months of September and October showed healthy increases.

