City receives FEMA reimbursement for street work

City of St. Edward recently received a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of $95,989 for repair of city street damage from the March 2019 flooding. The check was deposited Dec. 10, according to City Clerk Angie Miller.

Reimbursement of $15,998 is also expected from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for street repairs.

Street resurfacing and repairs were completed this fall on the equivalent of about 50 blocks of streets, including Railroad Avenue, Second Street, Fourth Street and Eighth Street.

Additional street work is being planned for the coming spring and summer.