Council members sworn in, mayor resigns

Two Newman Grove City Council members were sworn in Thursday, Dec. 10, to begin four-year terms.

Council members Byron Flood and Connie Johnson were sworn in at the meeting.

The two were appointed by the council, because no one filed as a candidate for council in the 2020 election.

The council approved purchase of the Newman Grove Community Building, with a lease back to the Newman Grove Community Club.

After old business was completed, the council convened its reorganizational meeting.

Councilman Jarod Adams was elected Council President. At the end of the meeting, the council accepted the resignation of Mayor Mikal Shalikow, so Adams became mayor effective Dec. 10.

Mayor Shalikow had previously announced his intention to resign after the December meeting.