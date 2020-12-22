This was one of many holiday lighting displays in Albion that highlighted the Christmas story this year.
“Now, when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he that is born King of the Jews?. We have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” — Matthew, Chapter 2.
Decorations highlight Christmas story
This was one of many holiday lighting displays in Albion that highlighted the Christmas story this year.