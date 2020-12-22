Health District moves county to ‘orange’ level

With the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases declining, East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has classified all four counties within its distirct at the orange or “elevated” risk of spread.

Boone County is rated at 2.38 and Nance County at 2.25, both within the lower half of the orange level on the COVID risk dial.

The new assessments were announced Friday, Dec. 18. On the same day, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska would be receiving 11,900 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced Friday that the Moderna COVID vaccine was approved for distribution across the nation.

As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, Boone County had 395 total COVID cases since the pandemic began, including 35 new COVID cases in the past 14 days. The county has had three deaths and 357 recoveries since the pandemic began.

