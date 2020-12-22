Jon Lindgren appointed District 2 County Commissioner

Jon Lindgren, longime Albion area resident, was chosen last Friday, Dec. 18, to be the newly appointed Boone County Commissioner for District 2.He was appointed by a committee made up of the County Attorney, County Clerk and County Treasurer after interviews on Friday, and was sworn before the commissioners meeting Monday morning, Dec. 21.The District 2 Commissioner’s seat has been open since the death of former Commissioner Alan Rasmussen on Nov. 10.Other applicants interviewed Friday included Delmer Pelster, Robert Sandman, Melvin Dawson, Cheryl Martinsen, Thomas Hosford, Martin Vogel, Steve Rasmussen and C. Dean Schmid.This appointment is only through completion of the current term, which ends Jan. 6, 2021. County Clerk Kathy Thorberg said the committee will meet again Jan. 6 to consider appointment or re-appointment for the upcoming four-year term according to state law.