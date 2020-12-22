Old coal bins removed in controlled burn

The old coal sheds located north of Main Street where the railroad tracks were once located, were razed by the Petersburg Fire Department last week.

The sheds originally were part of the Petersburg Elevator built in 1907.

Every fall, coal would be shipped to the elevator in town. Farmers would then load their wagons and take it home. Then, it was carried into the basement or for the lucky ones scooped into a coal chute into the basement.

Some years, there would be coal shortages due to miner’s strikes, since all coal mines were owned by trusts. When there was a coal shortage, schools would close until a new supply could be shipped in. Coal sold for about $4.50/ton in 1907.

This property is now owned by Helena Agri-Enterprises, Inc.