Metal siding was being installed last week on the east and north sides of the new St. Edward Community Center.
Completion of the walls is expected this week.
Next phases will be sheeting and insulating the roof, followed by insulating the walls.
The project has been delayed by slow delivery of materials during the COVID pandemic. Completion is now expected by late May 2021.
Steel installation underway at Community Center
