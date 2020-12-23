First COVID vaccination given Tuesday at BCHC

Tuesday, Dec. 22, was a memorable day at Boone County Health Center as Jeanne Temme, vice president of Corporate Compliance and Risk Management, administered the first COVID-19 vaccine to medical staff Member Dr. Joel Travis.

“I chose to receive the COVID vaccine because we need to start to turn the tide against this pandemic. This vaccination not only protects me but it also protects the patients that I care for” stated Dr.Travis.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Temme.

Front line healthcare workers are the first to receive the vaccine according to federal and state distribution directives. Staff with the highest exposure risk for COVID-19 take priority in receiving the vaccination first.

Other classified healthcare workers will have the chance to receive the vaccination in the near future as more vaccines become available. The vaccine is not mandatory for any healthcare worker at Boone County Health Center.

Due to a limited supply, vaccines will not be available to the general public until spring 2021.