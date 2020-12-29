It will soon be time for area students to head back to classes for the second semester after a long holiday break.
Classes resume at Newman Grove Public School on Monday, Jan. 4.
Boone Central starts classes again on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
St. Michael’s School classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
St. Edward students also start classes again on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
It’s back to classes next week for area students
