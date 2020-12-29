January blood drives set at St. Edward, Albion

A Red Cross blood drive will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the St. Edward United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street, St. Edward. The drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A blood drive is also planned in Albion on Monday, Jan. 11, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During the winter months, patients still need lifesaving blood transfusions.