New Community Center was a 2020 highlight in St. Edward

As the year 2020 began, recovery efforts were still underway in St. Edward from the March 2019 flooding.

Planning was in progress for the new St. Edward Community Center, and a variety of school activities were being held.

However, many things changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. It forced the school to close to in-person classes, and changed the schedule for events like prom and graduation.

Still, the community forged ahead with its projects. Many events were held in spite of the pandemic, and the community center project moved from the planning stages into construction.

As shown in the photo above, substantial progress had been made on the new community center by the end of 2020.