Judging was held on Dec. 20, 2020 for the Newman Grove holiday lighting contest, with many local residents participating. The results were:• First place commercial: Trinity Lutheran Church, 804 Hale Ave.• First place residential: Asby home, 112 S. 10th St.• Second place commercial: Energize Dance Studio, 507 Hale Ave.• Second place residential: Finkral/Wiese home, 110 N. Sixth St.Winners received cash prizes. The contest is sponsored by the Newman Grove Community Club and Loup Power District. This is the second year for both first and second place awards.