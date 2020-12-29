No change in electric rates for 2021

Retail rates for Loup Power District’s retail customers will remain the same in 2021 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Loup Power District Board of Directors reviewed current rate levels as well as budgeted revenue and expenses at the November and December board meetings. This also included a review of a retail cost of service study performed by management.

As part of this review, the board analyzed the purchased power costs from Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the district’s wholesale power supplier.

NPPD’s overall costs and rates to Loup did not change for 2020, even though some costs did change between the summer and winter season. Therefore, the district’s Board of Directors felt there was no need to change retail rates.