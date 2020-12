Fresh from a snow storm last week, another big winter storm hit Boone County and most of Nebraska Tuesday, Dec. 29.The new storm started early Tuesday morning with significant snow and strong winds, and was expected to last most of the day.Snow accumulations of four to six inches were possible. It was snowing in Albion by about 3 a.m. Tuesday, but the snow ended by early afternoonCity of Albion declared a snow emergency effective Monday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m.