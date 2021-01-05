COVID vaccinations underway at local facilities

Initial vaccinations for COVID-19 are continuing this week for health care providers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Boone County Health Center was working through the tiers to vaccinate staff as directed by the Public Health Department. The plan is to finish first round vaccinations of hospital staff by Jan. 15, with potential plans to move on to the next phases as directed by the health department, according to Jeanne Temme, RN and vice president of Corporate Compliance and Risk Management.

COVID vaccinations began Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Good Samaritan Society – Albion, with the first session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents and staff. Additional vaccination clinics are set for Jan. 26 and Feb. 16 at GSS-Albion.

This is Phase IA of the state vaccination plan.