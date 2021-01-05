USDA has announced it is extending the free school meals program through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the extension in October as part of USDA’s commitment to ensuring all children have access to the nutrition program as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. All area schools are included in this extension.
Free school meals continue through end of school year
