Jacque Brugman, physician assistant at Boone County Health Center, has announced her plans to retire after 29 years of service.Her retirement date will be Wednesday, Jan. 13.BCHC will hold two retirement parties in her honor.The first will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Commons area at BCHC. Enter through the medical clinic doors.The second will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Nance County Extension conference room, Fullerton, across from the courthouse.Masks are required for both.