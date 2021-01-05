With the old elementary building now removed at Newman Grove Public School, land leveling was started on the lot before the arrival of winter weather.
The leveling project will now wait until spring.
The 102’ x 132’ lot will become a concrete parking area for the school, accessible from Seventh Street. Superintendent Mikal Shalikow said the lot will include 36 parking spaces and driving lanes. Trees will also be added in the future.
New school parking area planned for spring
