Petersburg building activity shows in county totals

Boone County construction permits issued in 2020 totaled $5,762,000 in value.

Although 2020 was an active construction year, the total value of projects was about $5 million less than in 2019, according to the report from Mary Ziemba, zoning administrator.

Largest value category for 2020 permits was for new homes. There were eight new home permits in the county with a total value of $2,483,000. This includes five new homes in Petersburg, two in the Albion area and one in the St. Edward area.

Business buildings in towns and rural areas accounted for $1,630,000 in value. This includes $1.5 million for the St. Edward Community Center and $130,000 for two steel buildings in Petersburg.

