Public facilities boost 2020 Albion building permit values past $29 million

Major public facility construction boosted the total new building value of the City of Albion to more than $29.4 million in 2020.

Just two projects — the Boone County Health Center outpatient clinic addition and the Boone Central Middle School addition — provided $25 million or more than 85 percent of the city’s construction value, according to the annual building permit report.

The BCHC addition value is listed at $21 million, and the school addition value is listed at $4 million.

The 2020 building values topped the previous record of $18.65 million set in 2016 when permits were issued for both the Boone Central High School addition/remodel and the new wing at GSS-Albion Wolf Home.

