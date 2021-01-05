St. Edward Council meeting covers wide range of topics

St. Edward City Council held discussion on items ranging from the new community building to drainage issues and removal of dilapidated houses during their meeting Monday night, Jan. 4.The council was scheduled to receive a report on a flood resiliency study from Myles Garder of the Kirkham Michael engineering firm, but he was unable to give the report due to illness.Mayor Dean Hamling said he hopes to schedule a special meeting later this month to receive that presentation. It includes some ideas for handling overflow from the Beaver Creek, as well as infrastructure capacities and areas to be used for future expansion of the city.Community CenterMayor Hamling reported that discussions with the engineer on the parking lot design for the new community building are continuing. The issue is draining water coming from the east while still meeting ADA requirements. Another issue under discussion is depth of the parking lot.During the past week, the fund drive for the St. Edward Community Center gained $5,832 and now stands at $279,105.