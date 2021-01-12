Boone Central Board decides officers, committees

Boone Central School Board named its officers and standing committees for 2021 on Monday night, Jan. 11.The board also welcomed a newly elected board member, Andy Roberts, to begin his four-year term. Incumbent board members Ed Knott and Justin Frey are also beginning new four-year terms.Officers elected Monday night by unanimous ballot were Tim Stopak, president; Ed Knott, vice president, and Justin Frey, treasurer. Knott replaces former board member Darren Wright as vice president. Frey was newly elected as treasurer.Four standing committees were made into two by board action. The Finance and Negotiations Committees will now be one. Also combined were the Policy and Curriculum Committee and the Committee on American Civics.