COVID vaccinations underway at area long term care facilities

Initial COVID-19 vaccination clinics have already been held at Good Samaritan Society – Albion and at Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward.Residents and staff at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, are scheduled for their first COVID vaccination clinic next Tuesday, Jan. 19.These clinics are part of the Phase 1A priority list to protect the most vulnerable population.First vaccination clinic at GSS-Albion was held Jan. 5, and a second clinic is planned on Jan. 26. A third clinic is scheduled there by Feb. 16 to complete the vaccine administration to all residents and staff, according to Karen Glesinger, administrator.Initial vaccinations at Cloverlodge, St. Edward, were given on Dec. 30, when 27 residents and 25 team members received the vaccine, according to Theresa Naber, administrator. A second clinic is scheduled next Wednesday, Jan. 20.