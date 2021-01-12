New name, ownership planned for White Star, Newman Grove

Dustin and Kristina Guthard have announced plans to purchase the White Star Oil facilities at Newman Grove.

New name of the business will be THEO’s Corner, named in honor of Dustin’s father, who was a longtime active resident of Newman Grove.

“We are excited to serve the Newman Grove and surrounding communities,” said Dustin. “I’m excited to work for a community that has always been home to my family. It is a privilege to honor dad in a town that he served and took so much pride in.”

Dustin also expressed appreciation to the Sellhorst family for many years of service.

Effective date for the ownership transfer is planned Jan. 25. The business will continue under ownership of the Sellhorst family until that date.