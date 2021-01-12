Sen. Briese introduces bill to guard against ‘meritless lawsuits’

District 41 State Sen. Tom Briese introduced a bill on Jan. 8 to guard against “meritless lawsuits” stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that could set schools, businesses, nonprofits and government back in economic recovery.“As many segments of society struggle to deal with and rebound from the impact of the pandemic, they face the threat of needless lawsuits related to COVID,” said Briese. “To help facilitate our recovery from the pandemic, it’s incumbent on us to provide some level of protection against such lawsuits while ensuring the safety of our citizens and holding bad actors accountable. This legislation will provide that reasonable level of assurance to our business, education, and healthcare communities.”Briese said that he has spent several months since the end of the last session working with small businesses, schools, and healthcare providers to craft this bill, in addition to consulting other senators.