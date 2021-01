St. Edward community held a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at the United Methodist Church.With a goal of 47 units, 45 donors presented and donated 48 total units, according to Susan Nissen, local coordinator.Milestone donors were Ted Jensen five gallons; Caleb Roberts, one gallon, and Laurel Aden, one gallon. First time donor was Stephanie Applegarth.The next St. Edward community blood drive will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021.