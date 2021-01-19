Blood drives in area Jan. 20 and Feb. 1

Boone County Fairgrounds will be the site of pesticide applicator trainings on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 8-9.

Training sessions will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, and at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Nebraska Extension will offer several pesticide safety education training sessions in 2021. Attendance at any of the meetings will renew your certification to apply and purchase restricted use pesticides for three years. Initial certification may also be accomplished at the training sessions. The training sessions last about three hours.