Chiropractor plans to open St. Edward office

A new chiropractic business will be opening in St. Edward this spring. Hailey Eckstein will be owner and operator of the new business, Valley Creek Chiropractic.

Hailey grew up on a dairy farm near the small town of Larson, WI. Her mother and two brothers still live there. She attended college at North Iowa Area Community College on a softball scholarship and earned her bachelors degree at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. She received her masters degree at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA.

Hailey met her significant other, Daniel Stock, St. Edward native, through a mutual friend.

Her office will be in the former Big Iron building on the south side of Highway 39 in St. Edward. Extensive renovations are in progress, which Hailey has had a hand in. She helped with some of the demolition, stained wood and painted all the rooms.

Complete feature by Joan Chilson in the Jan. 20 Albion News & Boone County Tribune.