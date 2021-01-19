Community Club hosts membership soup supper

The annual Petersburg Community Club membership soup supper was held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in the Petersburg Legion.

Following the meal, a variety of business was discussed.

Big Give Chairman Brett Temme noted the community club did very well with 50 donors donating to the park improvements and splash pad. This was the second highest for donations in the Big Give campaign. Big Give donations totaled almost $5,000.

The club is still looking for a chairperson. Chairman Brett Temme conducted the January meeting. He is now living in Albion and it would be an advantage to have someone who lives here be chairperson.