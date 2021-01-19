Phase 1B is now focus for local COVID vaccinations

COVID vaccination program at Boone County Health Center was being concentrated on the Phase 1B priority group this week, according to Jeanne Temme, RN and vice president of corporate compliance.

Phase 1B includes those age 75 and over, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers and support staff, daycare staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correctional workers, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery store workers.

Vaccinations will then move on to Phase 1C, age 65 and over and those with underlying health issues.

“We are working closely with East Central Health Department to try to set a large clinic up in the future to start vaccinating those priority groups,” said Temme. “Boone County Health Center currently does not have vaccine available to offer the priority age group. If patients have called East Central and/or BCHC and left their name and number, once vaccine becomes available, people in this priority age group will be contacted and appointments will be set up. We look for this to take several weeks to months depending on allotment from the government.”

