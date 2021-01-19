St. Edward School Board elects officers

St. Edward School Board elected officers and named committees for 2021 during its reorganizational meeting Monday night, Jan. 11.

A new member, Shawn Gasper, joined the board at this meeting and was sworn in.

Dave Roberts was reelected as board president. Vanessa Cumming was elected vice president, and Sherri Cruise was elected secretary-treasurer.

Academic All-State

The board congratulated five students who received the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State Awards for fall 2020. The students honored were Grace Tibor and Payton Fitchner (play production), Jean Cumming (football), and Gracie Baker and Malaina Francis (volleyball).

Negotiations Settlement

The board approved a negotiated settlement with the St. Edward Education Association (SEEA) for the 2021-22 school year. The agreement included a $500 increase in base salary, bringing the base to $37,000 annual salary with no other changes.