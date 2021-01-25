City declares snow emergency Monday morning

A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Albion today, Monday, January 25, 2021 at 7:30 A.M. and remaining in effect until further notice.

Significant snow accumulations are expected which necessitate cooperation from the public regarding parking restrictions and snow removal.

Effective immediately parking is strictly prohibited along emergency snow routes and all citizens are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking along all routes during declared snow emergency to expedite the snow removal process.

Snow removal will occur on emergency routes throughout the storm and will subsequently begin in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall. Please stay back and give snow removal equipment plenty of room to work.

The emergency snow routes are:

– Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;

– Sixth Street; and

– Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow. Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street