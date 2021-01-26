Blood drive set Monday, Feb. 1, in Petersburg

Petersburg blood drive is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. in the Petersburg American Legion.

There will be an antibody testing for COVID-19.

For an appointment, contact JoAnn Mattner at 402-386-5358, Kathy Koch at 402-386-5481 or redcrossblood.org sponsor code Petersburg.

Those giving blood are asked to bring their donor card and/or photo ID. Also, please eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water.