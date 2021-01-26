Boone Central speech team celebrates double win

Boone Central speech team won a double championship in its Boone Central Invitational Tournament last Saturday, winning both the varsity and novice sweepstakes.

The Cardinal varsity won the team title with 66 points, and the notice team won the championship with 45 points.

The meet included 16 teams. Wayne High School was runner-up in the varsity division with Pierce placing third. In the novice division, Twin River was second and Humphrey High School placed third.

The Ellen Kohtz Individual Sweepstakes award was presented to Boone Central senior Jonny Lindgren. This award recognizes the student who scored the most points in the Boone Central Invite. Lindgren had an individual championship in poetry, and shared championships in duet acting and oral interpretation of drama.

Tournament results in this week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune.