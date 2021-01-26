Gateway Theatre to reopen Feb. 5-7

Gateway Theatre in Albion will be reopening the weekend of Feb. 5-7 after being closed more than 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre, operated by the Gateway Youth Foundation, last had movies in March 2020. It is a favorite weekend entertainment spot for local families. It is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with movie showings at 7 p.m.

Showing on reopening weekend will be “The Croods – A New Age,” while the following weekend (Feb. 12-14) will feature “News of the World.”

Theatre capacity will be reduced to 50 percent for opening weekend, according to Joel Sup, who coordinates theatre operations for Boone Central. Every other row will be “taped off” to allow social distancing. Masks will be required for everyone school age and up while in the lobby and in line.

