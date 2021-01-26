Hannie Wolf’s book available on-line

“Child of Two Worlds,” a book written by the late Hannie Wolf, longtime Albion resident, is now available online.

The book has been made available online by Hannie’s granddaughter, Stephanie Wolf, and is now available for download at no cost. While the book is free, the family requests consideration of a donation to one of her personal memorial designations, Child Saving Institute of Omaha, Special Olympics, or the Boone County Foundation.

The book describes Hannie’s childhood in Germany and the flight of her Jewish family, the Baers, to escape the brutality of Adolph Hitler in the Nazi era. The journey uprooted Hannie and her family, traveling through Russia, China, Korea, Japan, and finally, the west coast of the United States.

Many people have inquired about the book, but it is now out of print and very rare.

The book download is available at https://childoftwoworlds.com/..