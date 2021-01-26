Newman Grove residents were clearing out roads and driveways Tuesday from about eight inches of snow that fell Monday into Tuesday.
Above, Newman Grove Police Chief Mick Zabka uses a broom to clear snow from his vehicle in downtown Newman Grove on Monday evening.
He reminded local residents to move their vehcles off the street to allow for snow removal.
Local schools were closed Monday and Tuesday, and some businesses were closed
Newman Grove cleaning up after big storm
