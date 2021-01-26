St. Edward Council hears flood study results

St. Edward City Council held a special meeting on Monday night, Jan. 18, to receive a report on the flood resiliency study now underway for the St. Edward community.

This study is being conducted by Kirkham Michael engineering firm and is funded through a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Community Foundation.

J. Myles Gardner, hydrologist with Kirkham Michael, provided the report via Zoom. Kirkham Michael personnel had spent several weeks surveying areas along the Beaver Creek.

Gardner emphasized that a key aspect of the plan to reduce flood severity would be to clean out, widen and deepend the Beaver Creek channel in the oxbows or “S” curves south of St. Edward.

Gardner was asked to continue the study. He was also asked to identify potential grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Lower Loup NRD to fund the work.

