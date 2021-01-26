St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week starting Sunday, Jan. 31, and continuing through Thursday, Feb. 4.
Theme this year is “Catholic Schools – Faith, Excellence, Service.”
A special mass will be celebrated Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in St. Michael’s Church, followed by a pancake breakfast with curbside pick-up at the Albion KC Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The week will continue with special events celebrating the community, nation, school and vocations from Monday through Thursday.
St. Michael’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week
St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week starting Sunday, Jan. 31, and continuing through Thursday, Feb. 4.