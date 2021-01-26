Young Boone County leaders to begin training

Twelve young leaders from throughout Boone County will soon begin a special training academy to develop their leadership skills.

The 12 were selected and notified on Jan. 15 after an application process. They will meet monthly over the next several months to learn about leadership topics in addition to learning about business, education and government within Boone County.

The academy is a partnership between the Boone County Development Agency (BCDA), Boone County Foundation Fund (BCFF) and the Boone County Emerging Leaders. It is aimed at developing professionals interested in investing time and talent in community projects and leadership roles.

Members of the first class are:

• Albion: Britany Wondercheck, Teal Anderson, Matt Childress, Brittany Childress and Amanda Novacek.

• Cedar Rapids: Tyler Kennedy, Katrina Glaser, Brady Yosten and Christy Yosten.

• Petersburg: Kris Guthard and Chelsea Briese.

• St. Edward: Hailey Eckstein.

Training begins with an orientation retreat this Friday, Jan. 29.

